Centerline Announces Clean Fuels Initiative

U.S.-based marine petroleum transportation services provider Centerline Logistics said it has formed an Alternative Fuels Working Group consisting of industry partners and internal representatives from within Centerline to spearhead the cooperative project that will be known as “Visionary Fuels”.

According to Centerline, the Visionary Fuels initiative will aim to build future marine transportation equipment, standards and technology targeted toward reducing the carbon footprint of vessels transiting within America’s ports and harbors. This includes containerships, tankers and other large maritime vessels.

“Visionary Fuels is about modernizing the essential marine infrastructure required to deliver clean burning fuels with a reduced carbon footprint to the vessels that transit our ports and harbors,” said Doug Houghton, Senior Vice President. “We see the future in front of us and the need for modern marine technology is now.”

Centerline, one of the nation’s largest marine petroleum transportation companies, operates a fleet of liquid petroleum transportation barges on all three coasts of the United States including Alaska and Hawaii and is an essential part of the U.S. domestic shipping market.

As part of the Visionary Fuels initiative, Centerline said it will leverage its own assets and industry experience, as well as its network of industry contacts to expand the resources and assets required to deliver an expedited and practical application for next generation fuel technology.

“Centerline delivers hundreds of millions of gallons of oil safely on an annual basis and it is our responsibility to leverage our expertise for the good of the environment and communities we serve,” said Kelly Moore, Senior Vice President – East and Gulf Coast.