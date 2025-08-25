Cerberus and HD Hyundai Partner on Maritime Projects

Cerberus Capital Management has entered a strategic partnership with HD Hyundai to launch a new maritime investment strategy, Cerberus Maritime.

Cerberus Maritime is aligned with the U.S. Government’s initiative to revitalize the maritime capabilities of the United States and allied nations. The strategy aims to identify high-impact opportunities that strengthen strategic maritime infrastructure and supply chains, maritime logistics infrastructure, port modernization, and advanced maritime technologies. The strategy will have a particular focus on U.S. shipbuilding.

HD Hyundai will serve as an anchor investor to the strategy and act as a technical and industrial partner, bringing its global expertise in shipbuilding, marine engineering, and digital maritime solutions.

In addition to providing investment diligence and strategic insights, HD Hyundai will explore opportunities for collaboration related to U.S. shipyards, ports, and maritime technology.

The partnership is aligned with HD Hyundai’s commitment to the U.S.-Korea alliance and supporting the future of U.S. and allied shipbuilding.

In addition, Korea Development Bank (KDB) has recognized the strategic alignment between this initiative and national objectives and intends to facilitate investments into the Cerberus Maritime strategy.

Cerberus has deep experience partnering with leading companies and transforming infrastructure assets to promote supply chain integrity and the national interests of the United States and allied nations. In 2022, Cerberus acquired the previously distressed Subic Bay shipyard, a deep-water port strategically located in Southeast Asia. Since that time, the shipyard has been revitalized into a multi-use facility for shipbuilding, subsea infrastructure, and logistics operations. HD Hyundai, a key tenant, has successfully enhanced shipbuilding operations at the facility.

In addition to Subic Bay, Cerberus has made other significant investments in maritime assets and capabilities, including in port infrastructure, critical subsea fiber optic systems, and sonobuoy and related maritime defense systems.



