Friday, July 7, 2017

TVIB Issues Its First TSMS Certificate to Crounse

July 7, 2017

 On June 23, 2017, Towing Vessel Inspection Bureau (TVIB) issued its first Towing Safety Management System (TSMS) certificate to Crounse Corporation, who successfully completed a full Subchapter M TSMS audit including a review of its operations for compliance with Subchapter M.

 
Crounse is the first of a number of companies that have chosen TVIB as their U.S. Coast Guard Approved Third-Party Organization (TPO) for Subchapter M compliance.
 
TVIB said it is working with a number of TPO customers to take advantage of the recent Coast Guard policy letter CG-CVC Policy Letter 17-02 and the AWO Alert issued on June 8, that provided guidance on how a company can use its previous RCP Management Audit toward the issuance of its initial TSMS Certificate.  Additionally, TVIB said it is preparing those same customers to take the necessary steps to apply for and obtain Certificates of Inspection (COI) for their vessels in the coming year. 
