Certification Bodies Approve GTT’s NEXT1 LNG Cargo Containment System

French engineering company for liquefied gas storage GTT has secured approvals from Bureau Veritas and Lloyd's Register for its NEXT1 LNG cargo containment system.

Bureau Veritas issued a Design Approval (DA), while Lloyd's Register granted a General Approval for Ship Application (GASA) to GTT.

The two approvals, officially granted at the Posidonia 2024 maritime show in Athens, mark a major milestone for the company's NEXT1 technology.

Through them, Bureau Veritas and Lloyd's Register confirm that the technology complies with all applicable rules and regulations, including the International Maritime Organization's International Gas Carrier Code (IMO IGC Code).

With the two approvals, GTT NEXT1 technology is now ready for commercial deployment.

GTT NEXT1 technology aims to offer a thermal level of performance equivalent to that of Mark III Flex+ technology1 while using two metallic barriers.

The use of prefabricated reinforced polyurethane foam panels to support the two membranes provides the best compromise between thermal and mechanical performance.

The secondary barrier is made of Invar, and the design of the first barrier is based on the existing corrugated stainless-steel concept, similar to that of the Mark technologies. By activating these design levers, it is possible to deliver significant performance improvements, while using proven materials and components.

"The approvals from Bureau Veritas and Lloyd's Register for our GTT NEXT1 LNG cargo containment system demonstrate our unwavering commitment to innovation and technological excellence. We are proud to present this cutting-edge solution, which combines the best of our proven technologies with new advancements, ensuring optimal performance and improved reliability for the transportation of liquefied natural gas,” said Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT.