DynaCERT Secures CE Certification for Hydragen Technology

dynaCERT Inc. has received CE certification for its HydraGEN technology. ;

Specifically, the models HG1 (Class 6-8 trucks), HG2 (Class 2-5 trucks, refrigerated trailers and shipping containers) and HG3 (diesel-powered ocean ships, locomotives and stationary generators) will all now carry the CE mark for shipments to clients within Europe.

The letters "CE" are the abbreviation of French phrase "Conformité Européene" which literally means "European Conformity."

This signifies that products sold in the European Economic Area (EEA) have been assessed to meet high safety, health, and environmental protection requirements. This also applies to products made in other countries that are sold in the EEA.

There are two main benefits CE marking brings to businesses and consumers within the EEA: Businesses know that products bearing the CE marking can be traded in the EEA without restrictions.

Consumers enjoy the same level of health, safety, and environmental protection throughout the entire EEA.

dynaCERT announced that Enrico Schlaepfer has joined the company as the VP of Global Sales.

Schlaepfer is fluent in English, French, German and Italian and has over 35 years experience managing large global sales and distribution agents. Schlaepfer states, "CE Certification now paves the road to the European market and to my contacts in Europe."