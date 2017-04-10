Marine Link
DNV GL Certifies ABB’s Marine Academy

April 10, 2017

ABB’s Marine Academy has been recognized by classification society DNV GL for meeting its standards for maritime training. Operating in six locations around the globe, ABB’s Marine Academy aims to reduce vessel downtime and improve safety through education. ABB was awarded the DNV GL SeaSkill certificate following an extensive audit by the classification society and it will be valid for the next five years.
 
With electrical systems playing a greater role onboard, ABB is seeing a strong demand from the maritime sector to ensure the skills of crew members remain up-to-date.
 
“The Marine Academy is a vital link between ABB and the maritime industry,” said Klaus Moldskred, Sales & Marketing Manager, ABB Marine Academy. “Our commitment to improving safety onboard does not stop with our equipment or service agreements; proper training of the crew is also vital.
 
A study by DNV GL indicates that up to 90 percent of accident at sea are caused by human error and ABB’s courses are aimed at addressing this problem. 
