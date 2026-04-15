ABS, Alfred Maritime Sign MoU for Cruise Safety, Fleet Operations

ABS and Alfred Maritime GmbH have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore technical projects that benefit cruise operators, vessels, crews and passengers.

The MOU establishes a framework for both organizations to collaborate across three key areas: fleet performance and health monitoring; maintenance optimization; and safety and emergency systems.

The collaboration brings together Alfred Maritime’s expertise in fleet performance management with ABS’ classification and safety leadership. By aligning digital insights with class‑based processes, both organizations aim to reduce operational redundancies and streamline regulatory and maintenance activities, while strengthening safety frameworks to support more reliable cruise operations.

The ABS Cruise Center of Excellence provides cruise operators with direct access to industry-leading classification, risk management, compliance and performance software and engineering services.