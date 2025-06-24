Chairman Louis E. Sola Announces Departure From FMC

June 30, 2025, marks the conclusion of Louis E. Sola’s tenure as Chairman of the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC).

Sola issued a statement saying: “Serving our nation in this capacity has been the honor of a lifetime. I have had the privilege of helping safeguard the integrity of the U.S. maritime industry, bringing greater transparency to port operations, and overseeing a supply chain that moves more than $5 trillion in goods annually.

“Nominated by President Donald J. Trump in 2018 and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate, I entered this role with clear objectives: to strengthen American competitiveness, protect our ports and supply chain from foreign influence, and bring lasting accountability to the global shipping system.

“On January 20, 2025, just hours after his second inauguration, President Trump named me Chairman. I am sincerely grateful for the trust he placed in me and for his steadfast commitment to the America First agenda.

“I often reflect on the improbability of this journey. That a kid from Goodland, Indiana, who lost his mother to opioids, joined the U.S. Army at 18, and worked his way through service and adversity that could then lead a vital federal agency is a testament to the promise and opportunities of this country. I carry that experience with me every day – Always Out Front – and have worked to ensure others are given the same chance to serve, succeed, and lead.

“During my time at the Commission, I led Fact Finding 30—an investigation into commercial measures that passenger cruise lines could adopt to mitigate COVID-19 related impacts. During those deepest, darkest hours, I worked tirelessly to address the post-COVID-19 supply chain logistics crisis disruptions.

“I have also been a staunch supporter of U.S. LNG as a maritime fuel source. Recently, under my leadership, the Commission launched a major investigation into flags of convenience, which resulted in calls for the deflagging of more than 140 sanctioned vessels.

“I was honored to testify before Congress and to work closely with the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure to craft strategic maritime policies that serve America’s long-term interests. And I want to thank my FMC colleagues who share a strong commitment to strengthening America’s supply chain and investing in critical infrastructure. Their partnership and vision have helped ensure the resilience and security of our maritime economy.

“Throughout my tenure, I engaged with senior partners across the U.S. Government to elevate the vital connection between maritime infrastructure, national security, and global trade. I was especially proud to be recognized by my hometown of Miami-Dade County, Florida, and to be named Seatrade Cruise Man of the Year for my contributions to building a more secure and competitive American maritime future.

“These accomplishments would not have been possible without the support of President Trump and the exceptional professionals in the Administration. I am also deeply grateful to my family for their unwavering support. I truly believe that public service is a privilege!

“I bid you all a very heartfelt goodbye.”



