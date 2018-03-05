Reach Subsea Charters Subsea Vessel Olympic Challenger

Reach Subsea has entered into an agreement with Olympic Subsea for use of the subsea vessel Olympic Challenger for two years, with an option to extend for one year.

The commercial terms of the charter agreement are confidential between the parties, but is structured in a way that enables Reach to offer a competitive subsea service to our clients.

The vessel already has two ROVs mobilized on board, which Reach will lease initially. Thus, investments associated with this expansionary move are limited at the outset.

Reach will mobilize the vessel during April 2018 and use the vessel on own projects within IMR and light construction within the oil and gas and renewables sectors. This subsea spread is well suited for our core focus markets, and has a good fit with the tenders currently outstanding, Reach said.

With this latest addition to its fleet, Reach currently markets seven subsea spreads alone and together with our partner MMT, contributing to our strategy of carefully expanding our platform into a market recovery.