Chance Maritime Technologies' MC-29 USV Completes Long-endurance Testing

U.S.-based Chance Maritime Technologies, a startup and service provider of uncrewed vessel technology, reports it has completed long-endurance commissioning trials of its MC-29: a 29-foot-long, mission-capable USV that operates at high power with long endurance. The vehicle completed over 40 total operational days, which included 24 operational days of 24-hour operation in Vermilion Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

This new class of utility vessel offers kilowatts of continuously available payload power, 30+ day endurance, a 19” payload rack, moon pool, active gyro stabilization, and high-bandwidth Starlink satellite communications.

Stuart Chance, CEO of Chance Maritime Technologies, said, “We’re extremely excited with the results of our endurance testing. The MC-29 represents an incredible effort by the talented team at Chance Maritime to design, build, and operate a flexible, durable and truly capable USV. Reliability is a crucial factor in utilizing USVs as a cost-effective solution, and these initial tests demonstrate the MC-29 meets that requirement.”

The MC-29 is available for commercial service and is also available through current NOAA contract vehicles for hydrographic survey, meteorological data collection, fisheries monitoring, underwater exploration, marine construction and other applications. Chance Maritime Technologies assists with integrating payloads into the flexible MC-29 uncrewed platform.