Diana Time Charter with Maersk and CMA CGM

Diana Containerships has announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Maersk Line A/S for one of its Post-Panamax container vessels, the m/v Puelo, for a period of minimum eight months to maximum 18 months.

The gross charter rate is US$10,600 per day for the first eight months of the charter period and US$12,000 per day for the balance period of the time charter, in each case minus a 5.0% commission paid to third parties. The charter is expected to commence on August 2, 2017.

The “Puelo” is a 6,541 TEU container vessel built in 2006.

The Company also announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has agreed to extend the present time charter contract with CMA CGM , Marseille, for one of its Panamax container vessels, the m/v Centaurus, for a period of minimum eight months to maximum 12 months.

The gross charter rate is US$7,950 per day, minus a 3.5% commission paid to third parties. The new charter period is expected to commence on August 23, 2017.

The “Centaurus” is a 3,426 TEU container vessel built in 2010.

The employment of “Puelo” as well as the employment extension of “Centaurus” are anticipated to generate approximately US$4.45 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters.

Diana Containerships Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 11 container vessels (6 Post-Panamax and 5 Panamax.