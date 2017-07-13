Marine Link
Friday, July 14, 2017

Diana Time Charter with Maersk and CMA CGM

July 13, 2017

Photo: Diana Containerships Inc

Photo: Diana Containerships Inc

 Diana Containerships has announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Maersk Line A/S for one of its Post-Panamax container vessels, the m/v Puelo, for a period of minimum eight months to maximum 18 months. 

The gross charter rate is US$10,600 per day for the first eight  months of the charter period and US$12,000 per day for the balance period of the time charter, in each case minus a 5.0% commission paid to third parties. The charter is expected to commence on August 2, 2017.
 
The “Puelo” is a 6,541 TEU container vessel built in 2006.
 
The Company also announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has agreed to extend the present time charter contract with CMA CGM, Marseille, for one of its Panamax container vessels, the m/v Centaurus, for a period of minimum eight  months to maximum 12 months.
 
 The gross charter rate is US$7,950 per day, minus a 3.5% commission paid to third parties. The new charter period is expected to commence on August 23, 2017.
 
The “Centaurus” is a 3,426 TEU container vessel built in 2010.
 
The employment of “Puelo” as well as the employment extension of “Centaurus” are anticipated to generate approximately US$4.45 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters.
 
Diana Containerships Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 11 container vessels (6 Post-Panamax and 5 Panamax. 
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jul 2017 - The Marine Communications Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News