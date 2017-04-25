Scorpio Bulkers Charters in Ultramax Vessel

Related News
Tanker Market Could See Difficult Q2, Q3
New vessels expected to hit freight rates; new trade route from east U.S. to Asia to meet Chinese demand. The tanker market…
Vestdavit mission accomplished on Ramform safety
Seatrials are underway in Japan involving Ramform Hyperion, the last of four ships built to the seismic sector’s all-time highest specifications…
US Sees Piracy Increase off Somalia Tied to Famine
The United States is closely watching a recent increase in piracy off the coast of Somalia, a senior U.S. military official…
Ampelmann Unveils the Icemann
Ampelmann, provider of offshore access to the energy industry, has unveiled its latest walk to work system which has been…
Norway’s New Oceanographic Icebreaker Launched
A new oceanographic icebreaker being built for the Norwegian government has been launched at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Muggiano, La Spezia.
Indian naval ship INS Darshak to Take up Hydrographic Survey for Sri Lanka
INS Darshak, a Hydrographic Survey ship of Eastern Naval Command (ENC), India departed on a two-month long deployment for…
Pacific Partnership Arrives in Kuching
Pacific Partnership 2017 (PP17) and Malaysian partners embarked aboard expeditionary fast transport USNS Fall River (T-EPF 4) arrived in Kuching…
Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group in Hawaii
Ships and units from the Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group (Sterett-Dewey SAG) arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam…