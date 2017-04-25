Marine Link
Scorpio Bulkers Charters in Ultramax Vessel

Dry bulk vessels owner Scorpio Bulkers Inc. said it has entered into a time charter-in agreement with an unrelated third party on one Ultramax vessel.
 
The agreement is for two years at approximately $10,125 per day with an option to extend the agreement for one year at approximately $10,885 per day. The time charter is expected to commence prior to the end of October 2017.
