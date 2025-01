Fratelli Cosulich Group placed an order for another 7,999 dwt IMO2 chemical bunkering tanker at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., which when delivered in Q4 '26 will bring the company's total number of methanol-ready barges to four.

