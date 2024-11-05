Chevron Expands Lubricant Supply to Port Elizabeth

Chevron Marine Lubricants has extended its global supply capacity to include Port Elizabeth, South Africa, to serve vessels avoiding current conflict areas.

Chevron’s current range of marine engine lubricants, including the Taro Ultra range, will be available to ships calling at the multi-cargo port which is located on the western perimeter of Algoa Bay.

The port is operational 363 days a year. In addition to bulk and container handling, Port Elizabeth has a berth for liquid cargo operations.

Prior to 2023, records indicate an average of 1,050 visiting vessels over a 36-month period. However, since October 2023, vehicle carrier passings have risen substantially, and many operators are currently routing ships via the Cape of Good Hope.



