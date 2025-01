Related News

Sanctioned Tanker Discharges Oil in China

A tanker subject to the new U.S. sanctions is discharging Russian oil at a port operated by Shandong Port Group in east China…

USTR Finds China's Shipbuilding Dominance is Actionable Under Law

The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Thursday said it has found China's targeted dominance of the global shipbuilding…

AWS Foundation Accepting Applications for 2025 Welding Scholarships

The American Welding Society (AWS) Foundation is pleased to announce that it is currently accepting scholarship applications…

Bardex Strengthens EMEA Team, Welcomes Finch as Director of Business Development

With the addition of Ian Finch to its Sales team, Bardex re-establishes a European base committed to growing and supporting…