Chinese Oil Majors Invest in Onboard Oil Testing

China’s leading marine lubricant suppliers are embracing onboard oil testing technology. The adoption of portable lube-oil analyzers represents a shift in how the country’s oil majors including Sinopec, PetroChina, and CNOOC, look to service and support ships calling at Chinese ports.

According to Germany’s CM Technologies GmbH (CMT), whose onboard test kits are already standard tool kits for European fleets, China’s lubricant producers are now integrating condition-based monitoring tools into their supply programs.

“We are seeing a real transformation in China’s fuels and lubricants market,” said CMT joint-Managing Director Uwe Krüger. “These companies are not only producing quality lubricants, but they’re also investing in technology that allows their customers to verify that quality. This level of transparency builds confidence and helps position Chinese oil majors on an equal footing with more established international brands.”

CMT’s range of onboard test kits enables rapid testing of viscosity, density, base-number, water-in-oil, soot, and iron content. Compact and portable, each kit delivers results in minutes, allowing crews to make informed decisions without waiting for laboratory analysis. The company’s Cylinder Drain Oil (CDO) Test Kit, for instance, provides additional data on feed-rate efficiency and engine wear, helping operators optimize consumption and extend lubricant life.

For Chinese oil majors, onboard testing allows them to offer a value-added service, supporting customers with practical tools that reduce downtime and operating costs.

The move also supports China’s wider environmental and efficiency targets. By basing oil changes on actual engine condition rather than fixed intervals, ship operators can lower lubricant consumption and reduce waste, contributing to wider carbon reduction goals.

To meet demand for its test kits, CMT’s Singapore-based agent Junma Services has extended its reach to China and Hong Kong, and is now providing technical training and support to domestic oil suppliers and ship managers alike.

According to research, China’s marine lubricant market generated revenues of about US$58 million in 2022 and is expected to top $80 million by 2030. The growth reflects a surge in shipping, dredging and offshore activity driven by China’s continued investment in port infrastructure, coastal logistics, and shipbuilding capacity.

Junma and CMT will be exhibiting a full range of condition-based monitoring products, analyzers and test kits at the Junma Services booth in Hall N2, Stand N2C4A-07 of the Marintec trade fair, which takes place in Shanghai, China from 2-5 December. [ENDS]