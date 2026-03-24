NAG Marine Announces Oil Quality Sensor with Tan Delta Systems

NAG Marine, a provider of shipboard automation and fluid control solutions for maritime applications, announced the launch of the Tan Delta Oil Quality Sensor as part of its partnership with Tan Delta Systems, a global innovator in advanced oil condition analysis technologies.

The addition of the Tan Delta Oil Quality Sensor expands NAG Marine’s fluid automation portfolio with advanced, real-time oil quality sensing capabilities designed to reduce maintenance costs, extend service intervals, and improve operational reliability across maritime and industrial platforms.

Powered by Tan Delta’s proprietary Full Spectrum Holistic (FSH) core technology, the sensor analyzes oil at a molecular level, detecting and tracking degradation, contamination, and wear with 0.01% sensitivity (100 ppm detection). Unlike conventional sensing approaches that monitor limited parameters, the Tan Delta solution provides comprehensive, real-time insight into overall oil health and equipment condition.

Engineered for harsh marine environments and modern vessel control architectures, the Tan Delta Oil Quality Sensor integrates advanced molecular-level analysis with industry-standard communications protocols to support condition-based maintenance strategies:

Delivers continuous oil quality analysis and temperature measurement

Detects oxidation, fuel dilution, coolant ingress, and wear-related contamination

Supports RS485 and CANbus (Modbus, CANopen, J1939) as well as 4–20 mA outputs

Operates in temperatures from -40°C to +120°C

Withstands fluid pressures up to 70 bar

Compatible with mineral, semi-synthetic, and synthetic oils, including diesel and biodiesel fuels

By enabling condition-based maintenance strategies, the system helps operators extend oil service life, reduce unnecessary oil changes, minimize downtime, and support ESG objectives through reduced oil consumption and component replacement.

Constructed from stainless steel AISI304 and IP68-rated when connected, the compact sensor is designed for integration into shipboard machinery, propulsion systems, generators, gearboxes, and other mission-critical equipment operating in harsh marine environments.

Through this collaboration, NAG Marine will provide sales, integration support, and lifecycle service for the Tan Delta Oil Quality Sensor across U.S. Navy, commercial marine, offshore, and industrial markets.