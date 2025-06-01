Chris Heibel Appointed Chief Operating Officer for ARC Group

American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group Inc. (ARC Group) has announced the appointment of Chris Heibel as Chief Operating Officer, effective June 1, 2025.

In this expanded role, Heibel will assume leadership of the day-to-day execution of commercial and operations functions for ARC Group, the largest U.S.-flag Ro-Ro shipping company in international trade and a global logistics partner for the Department of Defense. His responsibilities will include leadership of sales, marketing, pricing and operations for the company’s global services.

“Chris’s deep understanding of our customer base and the operational landscape of government services will position us well for continued excellence, responsiveness in service delivery, and planning and implementation of winning business strategies and plans,” said Eric Ebeling, President & CEO of ARC Group. “His leadership as COO ensures ARC Group will continue delivering the reliable, strategic logistics capabilities our service members depend on.”

Heibel brings nearly 18 years of distinguished service with ARC Group, having held multiple senior leadership roles across the Commercial and Military Markets divisions. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Commercial, where he successfully led strategic initiatives and deepened key government and commercial relationships.

Before joining ARC Group, Heibel served 21 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Colonel after holding critical logistics and transportation leadership roles worldwide. He is a graduate of James Madison University.





