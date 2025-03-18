Chris-Marine Debuts New Fuel Injector Test Unit for 4-Stroke Engines

Chris-Marine launhced its latest innovation, the VPU 1600, a fuel injector test unit for 4-stroke engines, manufactured at its facility in Brøndby, Denmark.

The test unit is designed to efficiently assess the leakage, opening pressure, and spray pattern of fuel injectors, ensuring optimal engine performance. VPU 1600 is designed to deliver a reliable, intuitive solution for verifying injector performance, and its advanced testing capabilities makes it the ideal choice for engine makes, like MaK, Caterpillar, Deutz, Wärtsilä and MAN gensets.

VPU 1600 will replace several of Chris-Marine’s existing test units, including the VPU 900-3, VPU 1500-2, VPU 1500-2CAT and VPU 900 CAT, offering enhanced functionality and greater value for ship owners, managers and service crew, onboard and ashore.

Features of the VPU 1600 include:

Leakage, Opening Pressure and Spray Pattern Testing: Accurately tests the performance of fuel injectors to ensure optimal engine operation.

User-Friendly Interface: Easy to operate, allowing service engineers to perform tests without specialized training.

Robust and Compact Design: Preassembled test rig engineered for durability and suitable for various workshop environments.

Reliable Performance: Delivers consistent results for long-term use.

Comprehensive Spare Parts Availability: Minimizes downtime.

Compatibility: Compatible with several engine makes (MaK, Caterpillar, Deutz, Wärtsilä gensets and MAN gensets)

Options: Valve holders for 150+ different injectors. Single trigger box for controlled testing.



“With VPU 1600, we offer a high-performance fuel injector test unit that will significantly facilitate testing of 4-stroke engines in power plants and onboard vessels around the world,” said Leif Abildgaard, Chief Commercial Officer, Chris-Marine AB.