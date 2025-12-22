Chris-Marine Launches PSL Portable Surface Lathe for Sealing Surface Machining

Chris-Marine announced the launch of the PSL Portable Surface Lathe, a high-precision solution designed for sealing surface machining both in-situ and in workshops ashore.

Developed for small and medium bore diesel and gas engines, the PSL offers fast set-up, easy mounting and precise alignment, all operated by a single technician. Its compact, robust design and electrically driven system enable reliable in-situ machining while reducing downtime and operational costs.

The PSL restores sealing surfaces with a concentric sealing pattern, ensuring optimal pressure sealing and effectively eliminating gas leakage. This concentric finish provides a clear advantage over traditional grinding and milling methods, which cannot achieve the same level of sealing integrity.

With an operating range of 190–600 mm, the PSL is suitable for machining sealing surfaces on engine frames, cylinder heads and cylinder liners. Features such as dual-direction feed, reduced machining time and a stepless adjustable control unit ensure consistent, repeatable results across a wide range of applications.

Developed in accordance with requirements from major engine designers, the PSL meets industry standards for compliance, precision and long-term engine reliability.