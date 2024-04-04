CIMAC Congress: Call for Papers Launched

More than 700 experts from all over the world attended over 200 presentations given during the CIMAC Congress in 2023. Now, the call for papers for the CIMAC Congress 2025 to take place from May 19-23, 2025, in Zurich has been launched. The organizers of this 31st CIMAC World Congress invite everyone to submit proposals in the fields of power, drives, and propulsion technology.



The topic streams are “digitalization”, “towards net zero”, “engine optimization & retrofits”, “basic research and advanced engineering” and “operators perspective”.

“For the 2023 congress, we received almost 800 abstracts”, said Jonas Åkermann, one of the two Vice-Presidents Technical Program, “and for 2025, we expect a similarly high number. About 200 will be approved for full presentations. Klaus Heim, also Vice-President Technical Program, adds: “The quality of the papers submitted is always very high and the selection is anything but easy. This also emphasizes the importance of this congress for the entire industry. I am sure that the CIMAC congress will once again provide an outstanding opportunity to meet manufacturers, colleagues, and customers from across the industry and from around the world.”



The deadline for submitting in abstracts is June 30th, 2024, the electronic paper system (EPS) has to be used. CLICK HERE for more information.