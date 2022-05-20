CIP Proposes to Build Hydrogen Island in Danish Dogger Bank Area

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has proposed to construct an artificial island dedicated to large-scale production of green hydrogen from offshore wind – called "BrintØ" - in the Danish part of the North Sea.

According to CIP, one of the world’s largest dedicated fund managers within greenfield renewable energy investments, the Hydrogen Island is expected to be able to produce one million tons of green hydrogen per year once fully built and will thus be "a crucial step in securing Europe’s future green energy supply."

"The BrintØ project provides a significant contribution to reaching the ambitious targets set by the Danish government earlier this year, as well as the transnational political will demonstrated at the North Sea Summit held on

the 18th of May in Esbjerg, Denmark," CIP said.

During the summit on Wednesday, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark pledged to build at least 150 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity in the North Sea by 2050.

Thomas Dalsgaard, Partner at CIP said: “The Danish, German, Dutch, and Belgian ambitions for the North Sea show the rest of the world how the green transition can be turbocharged if you dare to think big, internationally and in integrated systems. Green energy will be harvested on a large scale-out at sea, tied together by energy islands, converted into green hydrogen, and transported across borders via offshore hydrogen infrastructure. The opportunities are significant, and the Danish BrintØ is the first step in that direction."

Power-to-X

According to CIP, BrintØ - and over time other adjacent energy islands - will produce large amounts of green hydrogen from offshore wind for export to nearby countries, e.g. Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

"BrintØ will thus create a foundation for the production of sustainable green fuels via Power-to-X for trucks, ships, and aircrafts. BrintØ can become a showcase for Danish competencies within offshore wind, Power-to-X and green energy systems. This will lead to new export opportunities for Denmark, and thus contribute to significant economic growth and local job creation," CIP said.

Dogger Bank

CIP plans to build BrintØ on the Danish part of Dogger Bank. The area consists of a 20,000 km2 sandbank and, according to CIP, offers some of the world's best conditions for producing low-cost green electricity, due to low water depths and strong wind resources. Worth noting, on the UK side of the Dogger Bank, SSE, Equinor, and Eni, are building what will be the world's largest offshore wind farm. Read Here .

The news of the proposed construction of the Hydrogen Island in Denmark, comes just a day after CIP and its partner Allianz said they'd start studies for the construction of an artificial energy island in the German sector of the North Sea. Read Here.

Facts about BrintØ as shared by CIP

• To be an artificial island dedicated to large-scale hydrogen production

• Expected to be placed on the Danish part of Dogger Bank

• To be connected to 10 GW offshore wind, which will primarily be used to produce green hydrogen via Power-to-X

• Expected to be able to be in production by 2030

• The green hydrogen can be exported to the Northwestern EU (e.g., Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium) via offshore hydrogen pipelines of approximately 275 km

• Will be able to produce around 1 million tons of green hydrogen per year when fully built out (10GW), corresponding to around 7% of the EU's expected hydrogen consumption in 2030

Homepage thumbnail photo credit: Corona Borealis/AdobeStock