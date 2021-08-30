Circle Line Relaunches Bear Mountain Cruises

New York Cruise Lines' Circle Line is relaunching its annual Bear Mountain Cruises on the Hudson River.

The eight-hour round-trip excursions take passengers from New York City to Bear Mountain and back, launching Saturdays and Sundays from September 18 through October 31, plus Columbus/Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, October 11.

The 50-mile cruise up the Hudson includes sights of Hook Mountain, the Hudson River Palisades, the George Washington Bridge, and the Mario Cuomo Bridge; with a seasonal specialty Oktoberfest menu and a live German Polka band.

Passengers must be vaccinated to board, and are requested to wear masks indoors while not eating or drinking.