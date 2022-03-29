Marine Link
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

C-Job Debuts Self-propelled Cutter Suction Dredger Concept

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 29, 2022

Image courtesy C-Job

Image courtesy C-Job

C-Job Naval Architects launched its new Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) series and headlining the series is a new self-propelled CSD concept.

The 34-in.self-propelled cutter suction dredger features cutter power of 3500 HP and a total installed power of approx. 26000 HP. The CSD includes two 6300 HP dredge pumps on deck and one 3500 HP submerged dredge pump on the cutter ladder enabling a maximum dredging depth of 95 feet. The self-propelled CSD boasts a length of 296 feet, which can be extended to provide an increased swing width.

According to C-Job, The CSD series presents the solution for mid-range cutter suction dredgers featuring a dredge discharge diameter of 20 to 40 inch and total installed power from any size up to 30,000 horsepower. With the CSD series, shipowners can customize the design, and options include self-propelled or stationary service, anchor boom system, barge loading system, motion compensation in the spud carrier system, Christmas tree system, and spud tilting system to name a few. In terms of fuel options, in addition to standard systems designs can also include renewable marine fuel such as methanol or a combination via dual-fuel propulsion.

Featured in the March 2022 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News is a feature focus on Callan Marine, as Maxie McGuire informs on the company’s quest to build and maintain a young, capable and diverse fleet of dredgers.
Read the Magazine

Dredging Bits

Top Dutch Shipowners

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week