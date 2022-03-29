C-Job Debuts Self-propelled Cutter Suction Dredger Concept

C-Job Naval Architects launched its new Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) series and headlining the series is a new self-propelled CSD concept.

The 34-in.self-propelled cutter suction dredger features cutter power of 3500 HP and a total installed power of approx. 26000 HP. The CSD includes two 6300 HP dredge pumps on deck and one 3500 HP submerged dredge pump on the cutter ladder enabling a maximum dredging depth of 95 feet. The self-propelled CSD boasts a length of 296 feet, which can be extended to provide an increased swing width.

According to C-Job, The CSD series presents the solution for mid-range cutter suction dredgers featuring a dredge discharge diameter of 20 to 40 inch and total installed power from any size up to 30,000 horsepower. With the CSD series, shipowners can customize the design, and options include self-propelled or stationary service, anchor boom system, barge loading system, motion compensation in the spud carrier system, Christmas tree system, and spud tilting system to name a few. In terms of fuel options, in addition to standard systems designs can also include renewable marine fuel such as methanol or a combination via dual-fuel propulsion.