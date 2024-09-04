C-Job Naval Architects Hires Heidi Landen-Greene to Lead US Operations

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm C-Job Naval Architects announced it has appointed Heidi Landen-Greene as president of C-Job Houston, overseeing sales and engineering teams located in the company’s office in the city and overall U.S. operations.

Prior to joining C-Job, Landen-Greene’s experience in the industry includes technology director and operations director roles for the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). These titles are the most recent in a long and impressive 28-year career at ABS overseeing strategic projects, as an engineering director and in various manager positions. Landen-Greene earned her Bachelor of Science in naval architecture and marine engineering from Webb Institute and has an MBA from the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University.

“Heidi is an accomplished leader in our industry, and we are extremely pleased to have her join our team here at C-Job,” said Job Volwater, CEO and co-founder of C-Job, based in the Netherlands. “We empower our clients to build more efficient, compliant, and sustainable ships through our innovative ship development and conversion services, ensuring their operations are business ready and future fit. Heidi will lead our U.S. operations and see to it that our customers are well taken care of while we work together with them in shaping a sustainable future for maritime performance.”

“C-Job’s focus on the environment and on decarbonizing the industry in one generation resonates with me,” Landen-Greene said. “I cannot imagine a more significant challenge than driving decarbonization in the marine industry. I am excited for the opportunity to expand C-Job’s Houston presence as the U.S. hub for our sales and engineering teams. While growing the office is a priority, doing it strategically in support of our U.S. customers is what I look forward to the most.”