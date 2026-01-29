Clarus Networks to Deliver Maritime Connectivity for CalMac Ferries

Clarus Networks has been awarded a 12-month contract to provide satellite connectivity, technical support, and centralized fleet network management for CalMac Ferries, the UK’s largest ferry operator.

The contract, awarded via Public Contracts Scotland, will see Clarus deliver a pooled Starlink data service across CalMac’s operational fleet, offering high-speed, low-latency connectivity designed to enhance operational performance, crew welfare, and passenger experience on board.

Operating 29 routes to more than 50 destinations across 200 miles of Scotland’s west coast, CalMac’s fleet completes around 136,000 sailings each year, providing a vital lifeline service to remote communities and supporting Scotland’s thriving tourism sector. In such a geographically dispersed and operationally demanding environment, resilient connectivity is essential.

Under the agreement, Clarus will deliver:

Starlink satellite connectivity for each vessel, using a pooled data model to maximize efficiency and minimize cost across the fleet.

Configuration and technical support for all Starlink hardware and associated systems.

Access to Aavora, Clarus’ proprietary Starlink fleet and terminal management platform, designed to give CalMac complete visibility and control of all vessel connections in one place.

Fleet-wide pooled data, allowing dynamic bandwidth allocation across all vessels, ensuring that high-demand routes receive additional capacity when needed, reducing costs and enhancing overall service quality to crew and customers.

Proactive monitoring and 24/7 support to ensure service continuity and optimize performance in real time.

Aavora, developed in-house by Clarus Networks, enables fleet-wide bandwidth allocation, real-time diagnostics, and policy-based traffic shaping. The platform gives CalMac’s IT and operations teams the tools to monitor and manage Starlink terminals, receive alerts, troubleshoot remotely, and analyze data usage trends - supporting consistent performance and operational resilience across the fleet.

CalMac Ferries operates the largest fleet of vessels in Scotland, providing lifeline services to over 50 ports and harbors throughout the Hebrides and the Clyde. Maintaining reliable communications in these geographically challenging areas is a critical part of their operational resilience strategy.