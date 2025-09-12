ClassNK Certifies Large LCO2 Carrier from Chinese Shipbuilders

ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for large liquefied CO2 carrier developed by by Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore (DSOC) and Nantong Offshore Design & Research Institute (NODRI).

The certification confirms the feasibility of the vessel from regulatory and safety perspectives.

ClassNK reviewed the design concept of the vessel based on its 'Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships', including Part N, which incorporates the IGC Code, an international code for the construction and equipment of ships carrying liquefied gases such as LCO2 and LNG in bulk.

Upon confirming compliance with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued an AiP.