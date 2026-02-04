ClassNK Fleet Cost Simulation Receives "Best Project Innovation Award'"

The service "ClassNK Fleet Cost Simulation" provided by ClassNK has been honored with the Best Project Innovation Award at the Saudi Maritime Awards, hosted by Robban Assafina, the maritime media platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The award ceremony took place on January 29, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Maritime Awards, in partnership with the Transport General Authority of Saudi Arabia, were established to recognize and honor notable figures in the maritime and shipping sectors for their significant accomplishments and consistent high-level performance in areas such as ports, shipping, and related industries.

The service received the Best Project Innovation Award, which is presented to new and innovative projects and products which have contributed positively to the industry generally, amid the challenges facing the maritime industry, mainly sustainability and zero emissions.

"ClassNK Fleet Cost Simulation" estimates cost impacts on behalf of clients under GHG‑reduction regulations such as the EU‑ETS, FuelEU Maritime, and IMO’s mid‑term measures. In this service, a simulation tool is provided that visualizes each step of the calculation process.

In addition to features such as transparent calculation logic, secure offline desktop operation, and a high degree of customization to reflect each client’s specific conditions, the tool has been widely regarded as contributing to significant streamlining of complex regulatory cost calculations, improved accuracy in decision‑making for decarbonization‑related investments, and reduced compliance risks through alignment with the latest regulatory requirements.

These combined practical contributions and strong user evaluations were comprehensively acknowledged, leading to the recognition received this time.