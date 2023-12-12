ClassNK Grants AIP for Maneuvering Assist System

Classification society ClassNK reports it has issued an approval in principle (AIP) for the “Advanced Maneuvering Assistant System”, the core technology for the autonomous navigation system, developed by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Japan Radio Co., Ltd. and YDK Technologies Co., Ltd.

The system automatically generates some routes for avoiding a collision with other ships on a monitored route when a collision with another ship due to OZT is predicted and assists the operator in avoiding the collision. The system will consider COLREGs and suggest up to two avoidance routes that will allow the ship to return to its original course line within 1 hour. In addition, track control is performed for the selected avoidance route by linking the system with Auto Pilot and ECDIS.

The system has been adopted in the sea demonstration test of autonomous navigation system consisting of single function on board ship conducted with the large RORO cargo ship “HOKUREN MARU No. 2” in the Joint Technological Development Program for the Demonstration test of Fully Autonomous Ships, under the MEGURI 2040 Fully Autonomous Ship Project administrated by the Nippon Foundation.

ClassNK said it carried out a review of a conceptual design of the system based on its “Guidelines for Automated/Autonomous Operation on ships” and issued the AIP upon confirming it complies with the prescribed requirements.