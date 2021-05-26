ClassNK Grants AIP for Vessel Wind and Solar Power System

Classification society ClassNK said it has issued an approval in principle (AIP) to Eco Marine Power for the development of a renewable energy system for ships, Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy with EnergySail.

New technologies are increasingly being introduced toward the goal of decarbonizing the global shipping industry in line with the IMO's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping and to phasing them out as soon as possible.

The Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy with EnergySail system utilizes a combination of renewable energy, including wind and solar, obtained by a rigid sails and solar panels deployed on deck. Having received an application from Eco Marine Power, ClassNK confirmed the design’s feasibility based on its Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships and guidelines for “Wind-Assisted Propulsion Systems for Ships” and “Large-capacity Storage Batteries”, and granted the AIP upon completion.

Eco Marine Power describes Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy (MRE) as an advanced integrated system of rigid sails, marine-grade solar panels, energy storage modules, charging system and marine computers that enables ships to tap into renewable energy by harnessing the power provided by the wind and sun.

It said the array of rigid sails are automatically positioned by a computer system to best suit the prevailing weather conditions and can be lowered and stored when not in use or during bad weather. The rigid sails are based on EMP's EnergySail technology and these renewable energy devices can be used when a ship is at anchor or in harbor. Each EnergySail can be configured with a mix of sensors, photovoltaic panels or other power generation devices.