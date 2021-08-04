ClassNK Grants Ffirst DSS (Hull Monitoring) Notation for 211,000-dwt Bulk Carrier

ClassNK granted its notation indicating that the vessel is provided with the cutting edge hull monitoring system, for Dream Clover, a 211,000-dwt bulk carrier which was built by Japan Marine United Corporation for Daiwa Kisen Co., Ltd., and to be chartered by NYK Line (delivery date: July 28, 2021). The vessel is marked with the first DSS (Hull Monitoring) on its notation in ClassNK’s registry.

The hull monitoring system equipped to Dream Clover has functions such as assistance for maintaining and managing the ship based on the fatigue strength evaluation and assistance for the captain’s operation in the rough condition. ClassNK has verified the vessel according to the related guidelines and issued the class certificate with DSS(HM(F+LS,O)) notation for hull monitoring, the first in ClassNK’s registry, and DSS(EE) for energy efficiency analysis function.