Saturday, June 29, 2024
ClassNK Grants its First Software Security Certifications

June 28, 2024

Right: Mr. Ramesh Nadarajah, Managing Director of TÜV Rheinland Singapore & Vice President Industrial Service Asia Pacific Middle: Capt. Ritesh Sood, Managing Director & Co-Founder of Solverminds Left: Mr. Yasushi Seto, Regional Manager of Southeast Asia and Oceania, ClassNK Image courtesy ClassNK

ClassNK has granted its first software security certifications to ship management solution 'MACK', developed by SVM Solutions and Technologies Pte. Ltd. (Solverminds).

'MACK' is a comprehensive digital ship management solution that support a data-driven decision-making system. ClassNK has verified the development process and function of 'MACK Web Application', 'MACK Audit Mobile Application', and 'MACK Notification Mobile Application' based on the guidelines. Upon confirming they comply with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued certificates for these three applications.