ClassNK Grants its First Software Security Certifications

ClassNK has granted its first software security certifications to ship management solution 'MACK', developed by SVM Solutions and Technologies Pte. Ltd. (Solverminds).

'MACK' is a comprehensive digital ship management solution that support a data-driven decision-making system. ClassNK has verified the development process and function of 'MACK Web Application', 'MACK Audit Mobile Application', and 'MACK Notification Mobile Application' based on the guidelines. Upon confirming they comply with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued certificates for these three applications.