ClassNK Greenlights Hydrogen-Fueled Engine Compatible Oil Tanker

ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for a design concept of the hydrogen-fueled engine compatible oil tanker with electric propulsion system.

The 5,000KL oil tanker design has been developed by Uyeno Transtech, Yanmar Power Technology, and Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding.

This is the world’s first AiP certification for the design of an oil tanker using liquefied hydrogen as a fuel.

The ship was designed as part of the ‘Development of Large-scale Hydrogen-fueled Domestic Tanker and Demonstration of Zero-Emission Ships’ project by the Nippon Foundation.

ClassNK carried out a review of a design concept of the ship based on its rules and codes for ships using alternative fuels, hydrogen, and cell power systems on board ships.