ClassNK Guide Outlines Quality Control for Shipboard Data

Classification society ClassNK released its “Data Quality Guidelines”. For facilitating processes of collecting and utilizing shipboard data among various stakeholders, the guidelines outline points to note for ensuring high data quality in accordance with the related international standards.

As digitalization in the maritime industry is advancing, achieving data quality is a key element. The guidelines, available to download free of charge via ClassNK’s website, explain characteristics of shipboard data, management procedures for ensuring high quality of shipboard data, and relations for data quality with ISO19847 specifying requirements for shipboard data servers and ISO19848 specifying data formats.

They also include an overview of major international standards such as ISO8000, DAMA DMBoK to help understand data quality management.