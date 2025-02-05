Marine Link
Thursday, February 6, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

ClassNK Issues AiP for Low-Pressure Type Coastal LCO2 Carrier

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 5, 2025

Illustration (Credit: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding)

Illustration (Credit: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding)

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, and Nippon Gas Line (NGL) have secured an Approval in Principle (AiP) from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) for a low-pressure type liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier to serve in coastal transportation.

Demand for LCO2 carriers is expected to grow in tandem with CCS (carbon dioxide capture and storage) projects involving marine transport of CO2 captured in Japan to storage sites.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and NGL received AiP certification from ClassNK following a jointly conducted concept study on low-pressure type coastal LCO2 carriers, assuming their use for transport from small-scale CO2 capture sites mainly in the Seto Inland Sea area to base site toward overseas storage sites.

The LCO2 carrier receiving the newly acquired AiP is a versatile small-sized ship designed for use in domestic sea.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Products
The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

Getting Behind Gas

FuelEU Maritime: Baltic Exchange’s New Emissions Calculator

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week