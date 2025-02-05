ClassNK Issues AiP for Low-Pressure Type Coastal LCO2 Carrier

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, and Nippon Gas Line (NGL) have secured an Approval in Principle (AiP) from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) for a low-pressure type liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier to serve in coastal transportation.

Demand for LCO2 carriers is expected to grow in tandem with CCS (carbon dioxide capture and storage) projects involving marine transport of CO2 captured in Japan to storage sites.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and NGL received AiP certification from ClassNK following a jointly conducted concept study on low-pressure type coastal LCO2 carriers, assuming their use for transport from small-scale CO2 capture sites mainly in the Seto Inland Sea area to base site toward overseas storage sites.

The LCO2 carrier receiving the newly acquired AiP is a versatile small-sized ship designed for use in domestic sea.