ClassNK Names New Leadership Team

Japan-based classification society ClassNK has named Hayato Suga as its new president and CEO, and Fumihiko Higashi as its executive vice president.

Effective March 21, 2025, Suga will move from his current senior vice president role, while Higashi will advance from the current corporate officer post.

Former president and CEO Hiroaki Sakashita has been appointed as chairman of the board of directors, while the former chairman of Koichi Fujiwara has assumed the position of advisor to the society.

“The business environment is changing rapidly, with boundaries between industries becoming increasingly blurred due to environmental challenges and digital transformation.

“In response, our mission is to provide certification and related services in a timely manner to meet these diverse and fast-evolving needs, just like a top sushi chef serves the finest ingredients at the perfect moment.

“By doing so, we aim to connect industries through trust and contribute to the sound development and sustainable operation of the maritime sector,” said Suga.