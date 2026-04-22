Wärtsilä Gas Solutions to Provide Cargo Handling, Fuel Gas Supply for Two Ammonia Carriers

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, has been contracted to supply the Cargo Handling and Fuel Gas Supply systems for two new 51,350 m3 capacity midsize ammonia fueled liquid ammonia carriers, which will also be capable of carrying liquefied petroleum gas.

The ships are being built at the Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co. Ltd. shipyard in China and will be owned by a joint venture between Navigator Gas and Norway based Amon Maritime. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q1 2026.

As the shipping industry transitions to decarbonizing operations, ammonia is emerging as a carbon free alternative marine fuel. The Wärtsilä systems are designed to operate with ammonia for both the ships’ two-stroke and four-stroke engines, enabling these two vessels to operate with dual-fuel engines capable of running with ammonia.