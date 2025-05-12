ClassNK Releases Ammonia Guidelines

ClassNK has released the “Guidelines for Safety Operation for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels” to ensure safe operation on board ammonia-fueled vessels.

The introduction of alternative fuel vessels is approaching 40% of the total on an order basis and is expected to increase further in the future, and alternative fuels such as ammonia have unique risks that conventional heavy oil fuels do not.

The guidelines give top priority to protecting the safety of seafarers and cover matters to be kept in mind in daily operations, such as measures to be taken in the event of an ammonia leak in consideration of health, and requirements for personnel protection equipment (PPE) and emergency equipment in case of an emergency.

They also summarize specific precautions and management methods for the transportation, storage, and operation of ammonia fuel and provide practical content that can be used in the field from the perspective of seafarers.



