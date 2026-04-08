Marine Link
Thursday, April 9, 2026

ClassNK Reshuffles Full-Time Executive Roles

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 8, 2026

(From left): Yoshiya Yamaguchi, Yoshifumi Miyatake, Hayato Suga, Masaki Matsunaga, and Fumihiko Higashi. Credit: ClassNK

(From left): Yoshiya Yamaguchi, Yoshifumi Miyatake, Hayato Suga, Masaki Matsunaga, and Fumihiko Higashi. Credit: ClassNK

ClassNK has carried out a regular reshuffle of its full-time executives effective March 17, 2026. Yoshifumi Miyatake has been appointed as Senior Executive Vice President, and current Corporate Officer Toshio Kurashiki has been appointed as Executive Auditor. President & CEO Hayato Suga, Executive Vice President Masaki Matsunaga, Yoshiya Yamaguchi, and Fumihiko Higashi continue in their current roles.

Former Senior Executive Vice President Junichiro Iida, Executive Vice President Toshiro Arima, and Executive Auditor Katsuhide Kuno have assumed the position of Advisor to the Society.

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