ClassNK Reshuffles Full-Time Executive Roles

ClassNK has carried out a regular reshuffle of its full-time executives effective March 17, 2026. Yoshifumi Miyatake has been appointed as Senior Executive Vice President, and current Corporate Officer Toshio Kurashiki has been appointed as Executive Auditor. President & CEO Hayato Suga, Executive Vice President Masaki Matsunaga, Yoshiya Yamaguchi, and Fumihiko Higashi continue in their current roles.

Former Senior Executive Vice President Junichiro Iida, Executive Vice President Toshiro Arima, and Executive Auditor Katsuhide Kuno have assumed the position of Advisor to the Society.