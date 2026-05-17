IMO Launches Gender Handbook on Women in Maritime Day

This year’s IMO International Day for Women in Maritime (May 18) focuses on embedding gender equality at every level of the maritime industry, both on shore and at sea.

Under the theme “From Policy to Practice: Advancing Gender Equality for Maritime Excellence”, the day highlights actions to translate international ambitions and commitments into tangible actions that will make a difference in the lives of women in the sector, from seafarers to shore side professionals.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said: “Despite our longstanding commitment to fostering gender diversity across the maritime sector, persistent challenges remain. It is time to reflect deeply and ask, where are we falling short, and what practical measures can we implement to move beyond rhetoric and achieve meaningful, lasting change?”

On 18 May, the IMO hosts a special event at IMO Headquarters in London, exploring why gender mainstreaming matters and the challenges that remain across the maritime sector.

The in-person event, with full interpretation, will be livestreamed on IMO’s YouTube channel, to further amplify women’s voices.

The event will be opened by Dominguez and features a variety of maritime experts and advocates sharing their perspectives on best practices in turning commitment into action.

A highlight of the event will be the launch of the Handbook on Gender Mainstreaming by Professor Momoko Kitada of the World Maritime University.

The Handbook will serve as practical resource designed to support maritime administrations, shipping companies, ports, and maritime training institutions in integrating gender perspectives into their policies, procedures, and operations.

Professor Kitada will also be presented with the 2026 IMO Gender Equality Award.

The International Day for Women in Maritime is observed globally on 18 May every year, following resolution A.1170(32) adopted by the IMO Assembly. The day celebrates women in the industry and promotes their recruitment, retention, and sustained employment in the maritime sector, while supporting IMO’s commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality.

IMO’s Women in Maritime programme has, since 1988, supported women into the sector through a three-pronged approach of training, visibility, and recognition. Despite progress, women remain underrepresented across the maritime sector: women make up less than 20% of the onshore maritime workforce and less than 2% of seafarers globally.