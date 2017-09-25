ClassNK Lays Out R&D Roadmap

Classification society ClassNK has mapped out the details of its vision and goals for research and development projects over the next five years.

ClassNK’s R&D Roadmap outlines the two activities as the foundation of its R&D, and details investigations and research associated with core technologies which will also contribute to the development of human resources for contributing maritime technology and engineering as a classification society and utilization of damage information to contribute to damage prevention.

The classification society listed the following as core technologies:

Structure (non-linear, use active response analysis, implement load structure consistency analysis etc.)

Motion, load (elastic response, load structure coupling, CFD, etc.)

Material, welding (streamline fracture assessments, fatigue strength assessments, corrosion prediction etc.)

Information, control, communications, electronics (AI, image processing, data analysis, etc.)

Energy, environment (renewable energy, environmental impact, etc.)

Utilizing these foundational technologies as a base, ClassNK said it intends to carry out R&D in the mid-long term on the four focus areas of rule development, survey technology innovation, marine environmental protection and revolutionary technology development , which aim to “develop improved technical rules in terms of rationality and transparency”, “revolutionize survey processes with the development of robotics instruments of surveys etc. utilizing ICT”, “investigate and research into developing new solutions for environmental regulations utilizing its global network” and “develop maritime technology innovation through digitalization” respectively.

Through this R&D, ClassNK said it aims to bring about the innovation of maritime technology using the latest IT based on its mission to help ensure the safety of life and property at sea.

ClassNK will collaborate with universities, research institutions and industry to execute the R&D Roadmap together with contributions from the further development of human resources.