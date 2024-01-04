ClassNK Updates Its GHG Emissions Management Tool

ClassNK has released new features for its GHG Emissions Management Tool, "ClassNK ZETA (Zero Emission Transition Accelerator)".

ClassNK ZETA is a tool for visualizing GHG emissions and CII ratings of ships and is used for more than 5,000 ships. Based on data submitted to "ClassNK MRV Portal", a system for fuel consumption reporting in compliance with regulations such as IMO-DCS and EU-MRV, ClassNK ZETA provides current status and simulation for reducing GHG emissions from ships and supports response to various emission reduction requirements. The following two features are newly released:

EU-ETS Management

This feature displays GHG emissions for the entire fleet and individual ships, which are subject to the EU-ETS, and manages the emission allowances held by the company. It visualizes the emissions under the EU-ETS, enabling consideration of necessary measures such as purchasing emission allowances.

(Image: ClassNK)

BIMCO CII Clause Vessel Monitoring

In relation to CII rating target agreed between a shipowner and a charterer based on BIMCO's CII operations clauses for time charter parties, this feature allows real-time monitoring of attained CII and simulates changes by ship speed. It is useful for planning operations to achieve the agreed CII rating target.

(Image: ClassNK)

Further, ClassNK said it plans to add functions for preparation for the FuelEU Maritime regulation, which will be introduced for EU-related voyages from 2025.