Claus Winter Graugaard Dies Aged 51

Claus Winter Graugaard suddenly passed away on July 30 at age 51.

Graugaard was widely recognized as a pivotal leader both at the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping and in the broader maritime industry. Since joining the Center's leadership team in January 2021, he played an integral role serving as Chief Technology Officer - Onboard Vessel Solutions.

He was widely respected for his professionalism, dedication and relentless drive in advancing the maritime industry's transition to a sustainable future. He was also known for his warm and kind-hearted nature as a colleague, said the Center.

Graugaard was educated as a naval architect and marine engineer at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and the University of Strathclyde. He embarked on a distinguished career in the shipping industry, with significant tenures at DNV and J. Lauritzen A/S, where he led strategic projects and global operations. Graugaard was actively involved with the Danish Shipowners’ Association and served on the boards of Star Management Associates and AXIS Offshore.

His work took him across the globe to Norway, Australia, the Philippines, Croatia, Canada, Japan, and Denmark where he built lasting cross-cultural relationships. Claus was deeply engaged in strategy, business development, and innovation, all while continuing to hone his extensive technical expertise.

During his time at the Center, Claus led the Onboard Vessel Solutions team to impressive achievements. His leadership contributed significantly to advancing the feasibility of decarbonizing shipping. His work included developing new ship designs, solutions for converting the existing fleet, and new ways of operating with high levels of safety and efficiency.

In his personal life, Graugaard was a loving husband, father, and friend as well as an avid athlete.

“As we grieve, we find solace in knowing that Claus’ final days were spent doing what he loved most: traveling in a beautiful place with his wife and daughters and riding his bike. Our thoughts and support go out to Claus’ family, friends and professional network,” said the Center in a statement.

“Claus personified the Center’s values of courage, care, collaboration and determination. He approached the challenge of sustainable maritime decarbonization with passion, enthusiasm, professionalism, and energy. In honoring Claus’ memory, we resolve to continue our work with renewed determination toward the decarbonization vision he so passionately shared.”



