Clean Energy Start and Restart

This week, a US federal judge cleared Danish offshore wind developer Orsted to resume work on its nearly finished Revolution Wind project, which US President Donald Trump's administration halted along with four other projects last month.

The halt was costing Orsted $1.5 million a day, noted the judge.

The project is now expected to begin generating power later this year.

Also this week, Ireland-based clean energy company ETFuels joined the SASHA Coalition, a collaboration that aims to unify aviation and shipping to raise awareness of the vital role of green hydrogen in the decarbonization of these two sectors.

ETFuels has an off-grid or behind-the-meter production model. Instead of purchasing expensive renewable electricity from the grid, it aims to develop its own wind and solar, directly adjacent to its e-methanol plants.

Lara Naqushbandi, CEO of ETFuels, views Texas as the energy capital of the world, and the company has just commenced front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for an e-fuels project at Rattlesnake Gap. The aim is to produce 120,000 tonnes of e-methanol per year.

The FEED is being performed by S&B Engineers and Constructors headquartered in Houston. John Cockerill is providing electrolyzer technology from its Baytown, Texas factory. The project will also utilize Johnson Matthey eMERALD technology to create methanol.

Rattlesnake Gap directly responds to growing demand for clean fuels, says ETFuels, in particular from Europe’s FuelEU Maritime regulation, as well as the introduction of e-SAF mandates under UK and EU law. ETFuels’ production will therefore serve both aviation and shipping markets, establishing Texas as a key transatlantic hub for next-generation e-fuel supply.

Why Texas? ETFuels says Texas remains one of the strongest global locations for e-fuel production, combining abundant wind and solar with deep industrial capabilities. Its large chemical and refining base provides existing infrastructure for scaling electrolysis and downstream synthesis. The state’s major ports, including Houston and Corpus Christi, support efficient domestic distribution and international export. With low-cost renewable power, strong logistics, and a pro-business regulatory environment, Texas offers unmatched conditions for producing e-fuels at commercial scale.

So, this week, one renewable energy project in the US restarted and another has just begun.




