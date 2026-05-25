CMA CGM Appoints Managing Director of ANL Container Line

The CMA CGM Group has appointed Esra Bora as Managing Director of ANL Container Line and General Manager of CMA CGM Oceania agencies, based in Melbourne, Australia.

Bora will oversee the Group’s activities across the Oceania region, as well as the strategy and operations of ANL Container Line. She succeeds Shane Walden, who has resigned from his positions at ANL and CMA CGM.

Bora brings more than 18 years of experience in the maritime industry, including over eight years within the CMA CGM Group. Since joining the Group as General Manager in Türkiye, she has held several commercial and regional leadership roles in Marseille and across Asia.

Her career notably includes serving as General Manager of the Vietnam cluster and, most recently, as General Manager of CMA CGM China.

Bora will begin her transition into the new role on June 1, 2026.



