CMA CGM Bans Plastic Waste from Its Vessels

French container shipping line CMA CGM said it will no longer carry plastic waste aboard its ships.

"As part of its renewed commitment towards more sustainable trade, the CMA CGM Group announced its decision to no longer carry plastic waste on our ships as of June 1st, 2022. This landmark decision in the shipping industry will help protect the oceans and biodiversity," the company said in a letter to customers.

The firm said plastic waste will no longer be loaded onto its vessels from April 15, 2022. Plastic waste is identified under HS code category 3915.

CMA CGM said customers that falsify declarations will be blacklisted.