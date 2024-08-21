CMA CGM Belem Loses 99 Containers off South Africa

The containership CMA CGM Belem has arrived safely at anchorage in the Port of Ngqurha after losing nearly 100 containers in heavy seas off the coast of South Africa.

The Maltese-flagged vessel suffered a significant stow collapse and a loss of 99 containers overboard while encountering severe weather off the coast of Richards Bay on the night of August 15, the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) said.

The 336-meter-long vessel had initially sought refuge at Maputo Bay but was redirected to Gqeberha, according to SAMSA.

"Authorities are actively working to secure a berth for the vessel as soon as one becomes available. Currently, the weather conditions at the anchorage are calm, and there is no risk to the vessel while she remains at anchor," SAMSA said.

"In response to the incident, the owners are cooperating with the authorities and a navigational warning has been issued for the safety of navigation of other vessels in the vicinity," the agency added.

It is relatively common for vessels to lose containers, with estimates suggesting that thousands are lost at sea each year.

Severe weather is often a contributing factor in these loss events, particularly as more vessels transiting between Asia and Europe are diverting to sail via the winter-storm-prone around South Africa to avoid the threat of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

Last month, the CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin lost 44 containers overboard off the coast of South Africa while sailing around the Cape of Good Hope.