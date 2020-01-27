CMB Targets Zero CO2 Emissions by 2050

Belgium-based shipping group Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) announced it will invest in new technologies that will enable it to operate a zero carbon fleet by 2050.

The 125-year-old firm, which operates a fleet of bulk carriers, containerships and chemical carriers, said it has already begun offsetting its CO2 emissions to have net zero CO2 emissions from 2020 by supporting certified climate projects in developing countries and acquiring high quality Voluntary Carbon Units (VCU’s) in Zambia (agro-forestry, SALM, REDD+), Guatemala (REDD+) and India (wind and solar parks).

CMB said it is currently investing heavily in the development of low and zero carbon ships and engines, and supports many different industry initiatives to develop the technologies needed to reduce shipping’s carbon footprint.

"As we will bring concrete zero-carbon projects to life in the coming months and years, we will continue to actively engage and cooperate with other shipping companies, our customers, our suppliers, our banks and national and international politicians to achieve zero carbon shipping," CMB said.