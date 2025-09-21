CMES Takes Delivery of 9,300-Car Methanol Dual-Fuel PCTC

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has officially taken delivery of the world's first 9,300-car capacity methanol dual-fuel powered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC), CM Hong Kong.

The 220-meter vessel was built by China Merchants Industry and will sail under the flag of Hong Kong. It has 13 cargo decks and is capable of transporting a wide range of cargo, including cars, trucks, buses, heavy machinery, and new energy vehicles fueled by hydrogen and natural gas.

CM Hong Kong features a dual-fuel methanol main engine, meets the IMO Tier III emission standards requirement and, when operational on methanol, can reduce greenhouse emissions by more than 70% compared to conventional marine fuels.

The CM Hong Kong is the first in a series of six methanol dual-fuel PCTCs ordered by CMES.



