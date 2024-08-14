Coast Guard Apprehends Nine Suspects in $829,000 Cocaine Bust

In a major drug bust, the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier transferred 79 kilograms of cocaine and nine suspects to federal authorities in Puerto Rico on Monday. The contraband, with an estimated wholesale value of $829,000, was seized as part of an extensive multi-agency operation.

The interdiction, which involved the Coast Guard’s Western Hemisphere Strategy, the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force Initiative, and Operation Unified Resolve, highlights ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region. Federal agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Coast Guard Investigative Service, and Homeland Security Investigations are now leading the investigation.

The operation began on the morning of August 5, 2024, when a Customs and Border Protection multirole enforcement aircraft identified a suspect vessel approximately 67 nautical miles north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. An HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft from the Coast Guard provided aerial surveillance as the Cutter Joseph Napier closed in on the vessel.

Upon reaching the scene, the Cutter Joseph Napier crew observed the occupants of the suspect vessel jettison multiple packages overboard before stopping the vessel. The crew retrieved three bales from the water, which tested positive for cocaine. Eight men and one woman, who identified themselves as Dominican Republic nationals, were taken into custody.

The suspects and the seized drugs were transported to San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they were handed over to special agents from the Coast Guard Investigative Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and the DEA.

“The successful outcome in this case was achieved through the close coordination and collaboration between the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, who work daily to detect and stop illegal smuggling activities in the Mona Passage,” said Cmdr. Matthew Romano, Sector San Juan chief of response. “Our interagency efforts with federal, local and regional partners in our area of responsibility is critical to protecting the people of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from this threat as well as safeguarding the security and stability of the Caribbean region.”

"In the face of adversity, our resolve strengthens,” stated DEA Caribbean Division Special Agent in Charge Denise Foster. “Together, with unwavering determination and steadfast collaboration, we will dismantle the networks of crime that threaten our communities and tarnish the fabric of our society. Our commitment to justice knows no bounds, and we will relentlessly pursue those responsible for perpetuating violence and addiction. We stand united, resolute in our mission to safeguard the safety and well-being of all."

This operation underscores the effectiveness of ongoing efforts under Operation Unified Resolve and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force. These initiatives, involving the Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security, and local law enforcement, aim to disrupt maritime drug trafficking and enhance regional security.

The Caribbean Corridor Strike Force, part of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), is dedicated to dismantling major drug trafficking organizations operating in the Caribbean. This initiative is supported by a coalition that includes the U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico, DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, the Coast Guard Investigative Service, Customs and Border Protection, and the Puerto Rico Police Department's Joint Forces for Rapid Action.